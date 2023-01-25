Read full article on original website
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Mother and her baby girl died in a head-on crash when they drove into path of an oncoming lorry
Nicola Jane Davies, 35, and 11-month-old Amelia Skye Davies died in February 2022 after Ms Davies's Ford Focus veered into the path of an oncoming lorry on the A41.
Son, 16, and father, 45, both die in hit-and-run crash while on a countryside cycle
Cops today launched a massive hunt for a cowardly hit and run driver who escaped after killing Lewis Daines, 16, and dad Dean Jones, 45. The pair were out cycling when they were mown down.
BBC
Driver caused son's death in police pursuit crash
A man caused the death of his only son after he lost control of his car and crashed while driving away from police at speed, a court has heard. Officers signalled for Craig Melville, 41, to stop after they detected him driving at 137mph in the Highlands. But he accelerated...
BBC
Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall. Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. The 44-year-old from Wigton was described...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Driver and victim dead after hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER -- The suspect and victim of a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire are both dead, police announced Friday. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was hit by a car while crossing Union Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with a head injury and later died. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Shawn Croteau, of Newbury, New Hampshire. Officers used surveillance video from the area to create a description of the subject's car. Police said they found the car and Croteau, who is now deceased. It's unclear how he died.
Our daughter, 17, died in horror crash & the drunk driver enjoyed a holiday as we waited for justice – we felt forgotten
THE PARENTS of a teen killed by a drunk driver have told how their daughter’s killer enjoyed a holiday while they waited for justice. Paul and Nicky Johnson's 17-year-old daughter Phoebe was killed when a car being driven by her friend, Melissa Keilloh, crashed on the A514 near Derby in October 2021.
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Woman, 76, Found Frozen to Death on Her Driveway After Fall: Police
Vermont State Police said the woman appeared to have died from "exposure to the elements."
Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake
A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
Man dies after being crushed by hydraulic urinal
A man has died after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal in London’s West End.Emergency services tried to save the man, who has not been named, but he died at the scene on Friday.Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.The man was freed earlier on Friday but was pronounced dead soon after.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square
A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
No-one will be prosecuted after woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs in park
No-one will be prosecuted over a reported dog attack that left a woman dead in Surrey, police have said.A 28-year-old, who has not yet been named by police, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs when she was set upon. She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, on 12 January.Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life. “I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries....
