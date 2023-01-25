ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Driver caused son's death in police pursuit crash

A man caused the death of his only son after he lost control of his car and crashed while driving away from police at speed, a court has heard. Officers signalled for Craig Melville, 41, to stop after they detected him driving at 137mph in the Highlands. But he accelerated...
BBC

Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall

Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall. Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. The 44-year-old from Wigton was described...
CBS San Francisco

Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
FAIRFIELD, CA
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
CBS Boston

Driver and victim dead after hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER -- The suspect and victim of a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire are both dead, police announced Friday. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was hit by a car while crossing Union Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with a head injury and later died. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Shawn Croteau, of Newbury, New Hampshire. Officers used surveillance video from the area to create a description of the subject's car. Police said they found the car and Croteau, who is now deceased. It's unclear how he died. 
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body

A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
The Independent

Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake

A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Man dies after being crushed by hydraulic urinal

A man has died after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal in London’s West End.Emergency services tried to save the man, who has not been named, but he died at the scene on Friday.Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.The man was freed earlier on Friday but was pronounced dead soon after.A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was...
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
The Independent

Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square

A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
The Independent

No-one will be prosecuted after woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs in park

No-one will be prosecuted over a reported dog attack that left a woman dead in Surrey, police have said.A 28-year-old, who has not yet been named by police, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs when she was set upon. She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, on 12 January.Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life. “I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries....

