Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.

WOODBURY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO