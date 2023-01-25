ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire

HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash

Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
WOODBURY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Crash in Poughkeepsie Halts Route 9 Traffic

Accidents are very common in the winter months. The weather may not always be the cause. A horrific crash took place in the Hudson Valley the day after we had slippery road conditions - Thursday, January 26. A massive backup occurred after a terrible accident in Poughkeepsie. Emergency service crew...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman’s body recovered from Ulster County fire

HIGH FALLS – Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who perished in a fire that destroyed her home on Mossy Brook Road in High Falls last Sunday. The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. and kept firefighters busy into the afternoon. There were reports of a person...
HIGH FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’

GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
News 12

Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove

South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.

