Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire
HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash
Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
Busy Northern Westchester Roadway Reopens After Crash Amid Icy Conditions
This story has been updated.Police have reopened a main road in Northern Westchester after a crash in the midst of icy conditions late Friday morning, Jan. 27.The crash took place in Chappaqua on South Bedford Road (Route 117) between Smith Street and South Greeley Avenue, where a "personal injury …
State police identify victim of fatal Ulster County fire
Authorities say Jone Miller was found dead inside her home on Mossy Brook Road on Sunday.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle In Wappinger
Know him? The New York State Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
Horrific Crash in Poughkeepsie Halts Route 9 Traffic
Accidents are very common in the winter months. The weather may not always be the cause. A horrific crash took place in the Hudson Valley the day after we had slippery road conditions - Thursday, January 26. A massive backup occurred after a terrible accident in Poughkeepsie. Emergency service crew...
Officials release video, 911 calls related to a deadly crash in Old Bridge that stemmed from police chase
The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South. One person was killed and two teenagers were placed under arrest.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman’s body recovered from Ulster County fire
HIGH FALLS – Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who perished in a fire that destroyed her home on Mossy Brook Road in High Falls last Sunday. The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. and kept firefighters busy into the afternoon. There were reports of a person...
DWI: 23-Year-Old Caught By Cop Directing Traffic Near Vehicle Fire In Northern Westchester
A 23-year-old drunk driver was caught after disobeying an officer who was directing traffic at a road closure in Northern Westchester, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 19, around 3 a.m., officers from the Yorktown Police Department were directing traffic at a road closure caused by an unrelated …
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
'Imminent Danger': Town Demolishes Unsafe House, Charges Owner In Northern Westchester
A derelict house in Northern Westchester was demolished after town officials repeatedly tried and failed to get the owners to repair it.The residence, located in Mount Pleasant at 354 Manhattan Ave., was taken down on Tuesday, Jan. 17 by town employees. The decision to demolish the house …
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says responding police reported that Pablo Colector failed a field sobriety test and allegedly smelled of alcohol, but that tests taken at the scene turned up negative for drugs and alcohol.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Orangetown police: Suspect in custody after man shot at Nyack Plaza
Officers were called to 100 Nyack Plaza around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
BREAKING: Important Safety Alert for Pleasant View Rd in Poughkeepsie
Just before 11 AM today (Wednesday, January 25, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a Community Alert for an area in eastern Poughkeepsie. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is requesting that the community avoid the area around Pleasent View Road which is located just off Dutchess Turnpike also known as Route 44.
News 12
Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove
South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
Mamaroneck denied permission for flood mitigation project
Village officials want to dredge the Sheldrake and Mamaroneck rivers. They say silt and debris accumulates and contributes to dangerous and costly flooding.
