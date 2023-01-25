The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. Responsible for scheduling and performing audits in West, TN for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the West half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on site and involve frequent overnight travel.

