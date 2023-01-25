Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Timothy Lovett and Fin Hanley of Berkshire Property Agents offer a coveted Berkshire gem, a much-loved family compound on the market for the first time since 1938. Transformations –...
iBerkshires.com
Colonial Power Aggregation Program Available in West Stockbridge
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — There is electrical service available at a lower rate than National Grid for West Stockbridge residents. The Town of West Stockbridge has an aggregation agreement through Colonial Power. Most residents automatically opted into this program. Those who were not can "proactively" enroll rather than wait...
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College: Imani Perry 'South to America'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Imani Perry will speak at the Claiming Williams 2023 evening keynote event on Feb. 2 at 7:30 pm. There will be a pre-seating for the campus at 6:45pm. Williams College students should bring thier Williams ID. Doors open to the public at 7pm. This event will...
Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?
Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire NAACP Freedom Fund Awards Honor Activists
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund award ceremony virtually this past weekend, recognizing three individuals for their commitment to community and justice. The event raises funds to provide stipends to local Black, immigrant and other students of color who pursuing higher education. "Since 1980,...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Faces Shortfall
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday determined that five of the six applications for funds in the fiscal 2024 cycle meet the qualifications for funding under the Community Preservation Act. In a hybrid meeting at Town Hall, six of the committee's eight members heard presentations from...
iBerkshires.com
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Housing Subcommittee suggests tax exemption for owners of affordable year-round rental housing
Great Barrington — Members of the Selectboard and Planning Board Housing Subcommittee are scheduled to formally present the board’s ideas for housing strategies to the Selectboard at a meeting on Monday, February 13. The Subcommittee is made up of Selectboard Vice-Chair and Subcommittee Chair Leigh Davis, Selectman Garfield...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Promotes Nine Employees
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams Community Bank (ACB) announced promotions for nine employees in its Operations Center. Becky Crouse has been promoted to Vice President BSA Officer. Becky joined the Bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she's earned various financial certificates and. diplomas and has received...
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick
There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Berkshires Movie Theater Announces When It Will Close Its Doors
Recent times haven't exactly been easy for any local business. It's always a sad thing to see for anyone throughout the community. Today (January 25th), another local business in the Berkshires has announced that they will be closing their doors. An entertainment industry that has been hit hard, especially in...
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
