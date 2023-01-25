Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
NECN
Aryna Sabalenka Wins First-Ever Grand Slam Singles Title at 2023 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka is officially a Grand Slam singles champion. The 24-year-old powerhouse from Belarus defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at a packed Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. "I'm just super happy. Proud. I don't know how to explain," Sabalenka said after the...
