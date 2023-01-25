Read full article on original website
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
Solicitor pushes for tougher laws after Georgetown Co. double murder suspect granted bond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man is in custody, but it’s not the first time he’s been behind bars and charged with murder. Authorities arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, on Tuesday and charged him with murder in 19-year-old Tyquez Demetrius...
‘Appalling’: Florence police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earliertonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at […]
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Florence man allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jack Garrett Book was arrested Monday and is charged with...
‘Shocking and disgusting’: S.C. officials react to death of Tyre Nichols
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials released video footage of officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and officials from across South Carolina are reacting to Nichols’ death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “The murder of Tyre Nichols by five...
Florence police make arrest in October Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence. Police arrested 23-year-old Kam-Ron Williams on Wednesday. He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted murder. His charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 30 at the restaurant...
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
