Horry County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Florence police make arrest in October Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence. Police arrested 23-year-old Kam-Ron Williams on Wednesday. He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted murder. His charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 30 at the restaurant...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN

