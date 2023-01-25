Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville.

The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles.

The research center said two healthy eaglets hatched from the nest last season, and it seems the adult eagle pair will nest in the same spot again this year.

Nest site building can start as early as late September in Oklahoma, according to the research center. Several nests can be built by a single pair in the same territory, and are typically found in tall trees.

One clutch of one to three eggs is laid per year, and incubation begins in December or January in Oklahoma, and lasts for about 33 days, while the hatching process can take up to two days.

You can watch a live stream of the bald eagle nest camera here.

