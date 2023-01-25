The MatDawgs ended the dual portion of their season as they traveled to Jeff Davis High School to compete in the State Dual Championships. This was the first trip to the State Duals since 2020 and their best finish since 2019. The MatDawgs started the day posting a 37-30 win over Model in the first round. The semi-final matchup was a rematch of last years prelim sectional finals against Fannin County where the MatDawgs dropped the match to move on. The MatDawgs lost again to Fannin County in a highly contested battle, 27-39. “Our guys laid it on the line. We knew Fannin would be a dog fight and our guys had faith they could do it, but it wasn’t our day. I’m still proud of the fight we had!”, said Coach Allen of the semi-final match.

