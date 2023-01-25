Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
allongeorgia.com
Man Shot at 111 South Apartments, Statesboro Police Dept Investigating
Statesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at 111 South Apartments. Officers responded to a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to Memorial in Savannah. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have identified persons of interest and are seeking to interview them.
WALB 10
Airplane equipment stolen from Douglas airport, suspect wanted
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently looking for a suspect(s) wanted for stealing airplane equipment from the Douglas airport. The incident happened on Jan. 15 at the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport when a suspect got out of a vehicle and walked to a hangar where planes were being stored, according to DPD.
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy has been charged with battery, false imprisonment, and elder abuse after an off-duty incident. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to...
douglasnow.com
Passenger in vehicle allegedly attempts to swallow bag of cocaine during traffic stop
A traffic stop by a Broxton Police Department officer led to an arrest after the passenger of the vehicle attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in front of the officer. The incident occurred on earlier this month when a BPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a...
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy under investigation for off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy is under investigation. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off-duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to “educate” a 78-year-old man when things got physical. Officers arrested Hedman and charged him on three counts.
douglasnow.com
Another traffic stop, another meth arrest
A 44-year-old man is now in jail on drug possession charges after a Coffee County deputy and K-9 deputy found suspected methamphetamine in his possession. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy reported that earlier this month, around 9:26 a.m., a county deputy made a traffic stop on Landfill Road, close to Meadowbrook Lane. The K-9 deputy stated that the stop was conducted after they received a "suspicious person call" on Landfill Road describing the suspect.
wbtw.com
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
Dublin man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. The person was shot inside a truck...
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County MatDawgs Finish 3rd in State at AA Boys Team Wrestling Duals
The MatDawgs ended the dual portion of their season as they traveled to Jeff Davis High School to compete in the State Dual Championships. This was the first trip to the State Duals since 2020 and their best finish since 2019. The MatDawgs started the day posting a 37-30 win over Model in the first round. The semi-final matchup was a rematch of last years prelim sectional finals against Fannin County where the MatDawgs dropped the match to move on. The MatDawgs lost again to Fannin County in a highly contested battle, 27-39. “Our guys laid it on the line. We knew Fannin would be a dog fight and our guys had faith they could do it, but it wasn’t our day. I’m still proud of the fight we had!”, said Coach Allen of the semi-final match.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Pastor Joseph Golden, Vidalia
Pastor Joseph Golden received his wings on January 22, 2023, at his residence in Vidalia GA. He was born February 19, 1931, in Statesboro GA, the first born child of the late Reverend William and Sally McIntosh Golden. He received his education at the St. Paul’s Church in Register, GA. He walked to school every day but was only able to complete the eighth grade due to having to enter the workforce.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Leonard “Runt” Edenfield Jr., Lyons
Leonard “Runt” Edenfield Jr., age 92, of Lyons, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Community Hospice after an extended illness. He was born in Emanuel County, living most of his life in Lyons. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He worked most of his life as a mechanic, retiring from Palmer Tire Company in Vidalia, served as a volunteer fireman and civil defense in Lyons since 1954, and served as bailiff of the courts in Toombs County for numerous years. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Edenfield Sr. and Fronie Strange Edenfield, eight brothers and two sisters.
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Sue Allen Bishop, Tarrytown
Mrs. Sue Allen Bishop, age 92, of Tarrytown, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyons after an extended illness. She was a native of Toombs County and a 1947 graduate of Vidalia High School, where she played on the girl’s basketball team. Mrs. Bishop owned and operated The Style Shop in Emanuel County before retiring from Belk after ten years of loyal service. She was a member of Higgston Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army. She had an undying love for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Franklin Allen, Sr. and Julie Johnson Allen; husbands, James Darwin Fowler, Sr. and Charles J. Bishop; a brother, Herbert “Hank” Franklin Allen, Jr.; stepson, Steven Bishop; and a grandson, Robert Matthew Fishback.
