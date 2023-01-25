Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
NBC Philadelphia
Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates 2023 Australian Open Victory With Glass of Champagne
Two weeks of tennis victories at the 2023 Australian Open calls for celebration. Sabalenka, 24, did just that as she raised a toast of champagne in her post-match press conference after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Well, I will have some good pizza, of course, and...
NBC Philadelphia
Pair of Teenagers Dominate Friday's Programming at the US Figure Skating Championship
The third day of competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in San Jose, Calif. has wrapped and we have a new champion in the women's single competition. Fifteen-year-old Isabeau Levito held off two-time U.S. champion and 2018 Olympian Brandi Tennell to win the women's championship. “I was just so...
