Intel Stock Tumbles After Brutal Results

Intel shares closed down 6.4% on Friday, a day after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline...
Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong." Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to...
How to Find Your Dream Job Amid Layoffs: Interview Prep, Resume Tips, and More

This was adapted from CNBC's Work It newsletter on LinkedIn about all things work — from how to land the job to how to succeed in your career. (Click here to subscribe.) Every day brings fresh headlines about layoffs. And new data from the Labor Department revealed that it's taking unemployed workers longer to find a job than it did a year ago.
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It

When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
