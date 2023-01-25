Read full article on original website
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 2100 block of East 24th Terrace
A fatal shooting killed a 35-year-old man about 1 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East 24th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.
Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Kansas City authorities charge 27 defendants in 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
Kansas man sentenced to 7 years after bags of marijuana found in vehicle
A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle.
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
KCK police investigate homicide after person is found dead in vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a vehicle. According to the police, officers went to the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a female inside a...
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
