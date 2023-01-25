ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
KMBC.com

Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KCTV 5

Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Prairie Village, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal DWI crash that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zachary J. Zorich received the sentenced after pleading guilty to the class B felony driving while intoxicated -- resulting in death.
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
