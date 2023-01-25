Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art ‘Free First Thursday’ and more local activities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting Free First Thursday at the CMA. It will take place Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 10-8pm. According to the museum , the free admission is courtesy of Dominion Energy. There will also events...
abccolumbia.com
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about new City of Columbia initiatives aimed at bringing new businesses to the Capital City
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Agent Liz Deese joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about new programs and initiatives that The City of Columbia has put in place to attract new businesses to the area. The programs include the elimination of the...
abccolumbia.com
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
Columbia Star
Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate
Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to open new aquarium and reptile conservation center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to open the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center on March 2. The state-of-the-art animal care facility aims to educate guests and inspire conservation action. The multi-million-dollar project is supported thanks to The Boyd Foundation.
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
abccolumbia.com
Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
abccolumbia.com
Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
USC Gamecock
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge
With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina baseball team to host Fan Fest in February
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for baseball season?. The University of South Carolina baseball team has announced it will host a Fan Fest in February. The event will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023. Fan Fest is free and open to the public, according to officials. During the...
abccolumbia.com
Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
abccolumbia.com
Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk. The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed. Stay with ABC Columbia News for an update.
abccolumbia.com
Rally at USC’s Alumni Center celebrates National School Choice Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — This week is National School Choice Week. To celebrate, a rally was held at University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Students, parents, and teachers met to promote a student’s right to choose the brand of education that’s right for them. According...
