Katie Anne Sanders
Katie Anne Sanders, 44, of Shoals, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Evansville, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on December 21, 1978 in Bloomington, Indiana to Robert E. and Dixie (Wadsworth) Gregory. Katie married her loving husband, Jeffery R. Sanders on September 1, 2001.
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals
This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
Washington Catholic mascot sings National Anthem in costume
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Washington Catholic mascot took to the court, like normal, before a game this month, but the Cardinal did something fans weren’t expecting. Addie Talbert, the Washington Catholic cardinal mascot, sang the National Anthem while wearing her cardinal costume. Talbert’s mother says she practiced the...
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
James “Jim” Brent Dant
James “Jim” Brent Dant, 65, of West Terre Haute, IN formerly of Vincennes, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his residence. Jim was born in Linton, IN on February 25, 1957, and he is the son of James Frances and Dorothy Joan (Shake) Dant. He married Deana (Edgin) Bottoms on September 4, 2020.
William “Bill” Summers Recognized For His Dedication to Washington
For more than 25 years, William E. “Bill” Summers has served the Washington community on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Washington Plan Commission, and the Washington Housing Authority. Bill recently resigned from his positions, and he was honored at a meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday night. Board of Zoning Appeals chairman Don Spillman had this to say in presenting Summers with a plaque honoring his long service to the residents of Washington.
John Jennings Hopkins
John Jennings Hopkins, 76, of Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Born April 11, 1946, in Shoals, he was the son of Harold and Virginia (Earl) Hopkins. He married Virginia E. Patterson on September 21, 1997, and she survives. John graduated from Shoals...
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Indiana bill could legalize throwing stars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 341 would make recreational use of throwing stars legal for people over the age of 12. For Scott Railey who owns one of the biggest knife stores in Tri-State, Patriot Knifeworks, opening that floodgate would actually probably not make too much of a difference.
City of Princeton asking for community input
The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
Buschon Rallying Support Against Social Media Drug Sales
Area Congressman Larry Bucshon is standing up against potentially deadly sales of drugs over social media sites. Bucshon is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In a committee session, he spelled out a case where an Evansville woman lost her life through a social media drug purchase.
Eerie Footage Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Surfaces Online
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind when everyone moved on. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. They're a time capsule of a place that sits frozen in time.
Senior dog looking for second chance after owner dies in crash
There is a smiley dog looking for a second chance at a home after her owner passed away on Tuesday. Sophie, the yellow lab, was owned by Richard Mayer who died when he was riding his bike and was hit by an SUV. While the investigation is ongoing about the accident, his dog was left without a home.
Obituary: Regina Deckard
Regina Deckard, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Terrell) Deckard. Regina was a caregiver and cleaned houses. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy where she played the piano. She enjoyed planting and working with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
Loogootee School Corporation Seeking Community Input on School Remodel and Building Project
The Loogootee School Corporation is seeking input from the community on a remodel and building project at the school. Dr. Brian Harmon will discuss the project and its implications this week on Gettin’ in the Know on Razor 94.5fm on Sunday morning at 8:30am. Dr. Harmon says this latest project does not cover everything needed but does deal with important renovations that are needed for technology and the middle school…
Indiana Shelter Cat Left Out While Her Five Kittens Get Adopted [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Do you like my socks? They’re one of my cutest features! My name is Birdie and I’m a two-year-old female up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I came in with my 5 kittens who have all since been adopted. Unfortunately, this happens all too often to us momma cats… Even the sweet ones like me! Fortunately, the VHS spayed me and I’ll never need to worry about being a single mom again! My adoption fee is $80 which includes that spay I mentioned, my microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.
