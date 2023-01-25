BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.

