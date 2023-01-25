ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Man Gets 20 Years In Prison

Knox County Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive,...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Russell, 36, was arrested by the DCSD on a writ of attachment. Bond was set at $10,000. Cole Harner, 37, was arrested on a count of OVWI. No bond was set. Rachel Miles, 53, was arrested on OVWI and OVWI with Endangerment charges. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant

A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols sentenced

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced. Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole. There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Reycling Center expands its hours

Soon people in Knox County will have more opportunities to recycle. Knox County Recycling announced it will have new hours starting on Monday, January 30th. Previously, the facility only took in recycling on Wednesdays from 9 am until 5 pm. Now, they’re adding Mondays and Fridays. Both days are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

