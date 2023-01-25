Read full article on original website
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Man Gets 20 Years In Prison
Knox County Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive,...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail to an inmate
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 27, Lawrence County Jail officers discovered that a visitor had attempted to drop off an article of clothing for an inmate, following established procedures. However, the item appeared to have been tampered with before being dropped off. Jail Commander Andrew Lynn, along with Captain...
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Russell, 36, was arrested by the DCSD on a writ of attachment. Bond was set at $10,000. Cole Harner, 37, was arrested on a count of OVWI. No bond was set. Rachel Miles, 53, was arrested on OVWI and OVWI with Endangerment charges. No bond was set.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
Man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols sentenced
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced. Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole. There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan […]
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
14news.com
Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night. Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound. The first car then ended up in a ditch.
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
wbiw.com
Sheriff Day explains challenges facing county dispatchers, potential solutions
LAWRENCE CO. – At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Lawrence County Council, Sheriff Greg Day addressed the council, updating them on current jail counts, as well as the state of the department’s dispatching unit, which continues to struggle with retaining employees. Day said that currently there are...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
vincennespbs.org
Reycling Center expands its hours
Soon people in Knox County will have more opportunities to recycle. Knox County Recycling announced it will have new hours starting on Monday, January 30th. Previously, the facility only took in recycling on Wednesdays from 9 am until 5 pm. Now, they’re adding Mondays and Fridays. Both days are...
