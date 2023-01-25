On Monday, January 16th Ginger Ale’s in Robinson, Illinois had their grand opening. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6am-8pm, Saturday 7am-8pm, and closed on Sundays. Ginger Ale’s offers different types of breakfast foods and snacks. These foods can be washed down with an ice cold drink from their long menu of drinks. Some Palestine students are actually also working at Ginger Ale’s such as Morgan Knoblett, Jack Hawkins, and Diamond Barnbrook. So come on down to the Ginger Ale’s in Robinson and see your fellow Pioneer classmates.

