FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wamwamfm.com
Annual Taste of Pike County on March 30th
Pike County Economic Development Corporation and Pike County Chamber will be hosting their annual dinner and “Taste of Pike County” event on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Petersburg Elementary School Gym. The event will be from 6:00–8:00 p.m. EST, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The...
vincennespbs.org
Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace
It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
wamwamfm.com
John Jennings Hopkins
John Jennings Hopkins, 76, of Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Born April 11, 1946, in Shoals, he was the son of Harold and Virginia (Earl) Hopkins. He married Virginia E. Patterson on September 21, 1997, and she survives. John graduated from Shoals...
wamwamfm.com
Katie Anne Sanders
Katie Anne Sanders, 44, of Shoals, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Evansville, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on December 21, 1978 in Bloomington, Indiana to Robert E. and Dixie (Wadsworth) Gregory. Katie married her loving husband, Jeffery R. Sanders on September 1, 2001.
14news.com
Tax credits awarded to turn old Princeton Middle School into housing
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the recipients of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program for 2023. It’s from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction of affordable housing in Indiana. More than $180 million...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Man Gets 20 Years In Prison
Knox County Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive,...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
vincennespbs.org
City of Princeton asking for community input
The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/tc6mFDdAxb https://t.co/k8tnt9Afo4. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get...
14news.com
Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community. [RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]. During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an...
Lane closures coming to KY 144 in Hancock County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that motorists should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning on January 30 to allow for cross drain repairs. Authorities say closures will occur along the route at the following interctions: Each section will be open to traffic as the drain work […]
wamwamfm.com
Tom Gress Announces Candidacy For Councilman Reelection
Tom Gress has announced his candidacy for reelection in Washington City Council District 3. Tom is a lifelong resident of Washington, has been on the city council for three years, and is very proud of the accomplishments they have made. The next four years will see a lot of improvement...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee School Corporation Seeking Community Input on School Remodel and Building Project
The Loogootee School Corporation is seeking input from the community on a remodel and building project at the school. Dr. Brian Harmon will discuss the project and its implications this week on Gettin’ in the Know on Razor 94.5fm on Sunday morning at 8:30am. Dr. Harmon says this latest project does not cover everything needed but does deal with important renovations that are needed for technology and the middle school…
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Steven Alumbaugh, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a count of domestic battery. No bond was set. Casey Long, 30, of Odon, was arrested on a count of domestic battery. No bond was set. Stephanie Long, 28, of Odon, was arrested on a count of public intoxication. No bond was...
pioneerpages.net
Ginger Ale’s Grand Opening
On Monday, January 16th Ginger Ale’s in Robinson, Illinois had their grand opening. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6am-8pm, Saturday 7am-8pm, and closed on Sundays. Ginger Ale’s offers different types of breakfast foods and snacks. These foods can be washed down with an ice cold drink from their long menu of drinks. Some Palestine students are actually also working at Ginger Ale’s such as Morgan Knoblett, Jack Hawkins, and Diamond Barnbrook. So come on down to the Ginger Ale’s in Robinson and see your fellow Pioneer classmates.
14news.com
Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night. Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound. The first car then ended up in a ditch.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
14news.com
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
Warrick Co. deputies honored with Lifesaving Awards
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office honored two of its deputies with lifesaving awards on Tuesday.
