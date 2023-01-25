Daviess County Commissioners and County Council Joint Meeting Breakdown – Road Improvements, Courthouse Renovations, Magistrate Court

The Loogootee School Corporation is seeking input from the community on a remodel and building project at the school. Dr. Brian Harmon will discuss the project and its implications this week on Gettin’ in the Know on Razor 94.5fm on Sunday morning at 8:30am. Dr. Harmon says this latest project does not cover everything needed but does deal with important renovations that are needed for technology and the middle school…

LOOGOOTEE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO