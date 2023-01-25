Daviess County Commissioners and County Council Joint Meeting Breakdown – Road Improvements, Courthouse Renovations, Magistrate Court

Read full article on original website
Related
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Russell, 36, was arrested by the DCSD on a writ of attachment. Bond was set at $10,000. Cole Harner, 37, was arrested on a count of OVWI. No bond was set. Rachel Miles, 53, was arrested on OVWI and OVWI with Endangerment charges. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Man Gets 20 Years In Prison
Knox County Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive,...
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee School Corporation Seeking Community Input on School Remodel and Building Project
The Loogootee School Corporation is seeking input from the community on a remodel and building project at the school. Dr. Brian Harmon will discuss the project and its implications this week on Gettin’ in the Know on Razor 94.5fm on Sunday morning at 8:30am. Dr. Harmon says this latest project does not cover everything needed but does deal with important renovations that are needed for technology and the middle school…
wamwamfm.com
Tom Gress Announces Candidacy For Councilman Reelection
Tom Gress has announced his candidacy for reelection in Washington City Council District 3. Tom is a lifelong resident of Washington, has been on the city council for three years, and is very proud of the accomplishments they have made. The next four years will see a lot of improvement...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – January 24, 2023
Operating with Expired Plates: Dennis F. Robinson; Davin I. Songer; Noah S. Fritchley, $141; Roy E. Stearns, dismissed. Speeding: Clint L. Johnson; Ally M. Miller; Camden R. Crouch; Kendall S. Harris; Benjamin W. Niemeier; Michael A. Camiliere; Misael Aleman; Doris M. Messmer; Darian L. Flick; Kade S. Lorey, $141. Seatbelt...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-24-23
Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 5 but <10 grams and enhancing circumstance applies. Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 10 grams. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail to an inmate
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 27, Lawrence County Jail officers discovered that a visitor had attempted to drop off an article of clothing for an inmate, following established procedures. However, the item appeared to have been tampered with before being dropped off. Jail Commander Andrew Lynn, along with Captain...
wbiw.com
Monon South Trail to cross five counties in southern Indiana
INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the DNR will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in southern Indiana. Once complete, the trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace
It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
Comments / 0