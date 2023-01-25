Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Related
Elderly bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
The family of a 74-year-old Annapolis bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run accident are asking for help to pay for his funeral and to find the motorist who left the scene.
Juvenile gunshot victim found at Middle River mobile home park, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot in Biscayne Bay Village on Friday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Department officers were sent to the 7500 block of Clearlake Lane to investigate reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Neighborhood resident Jenny Brinkley said she was getting out of her car when she heard what she describes as a "blood-curdling" scream coming from down the street."It was just this horrible, horrible screaming and then I heard sirens," Brinkley said.Brinkley said the screaming stopped relatively quickly."So, I went around to see because I was just curious, and I didn't see anything, just the police—tons of police cars," she said.Medics rushed the child to the hospital so that they could receive treatment for their injury. County police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.
Hanover Shopping Center Shooting Suspect From Severn In Custody, Anne Arundel Police Say
Police say that a 34-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. Alexander Vaughn Williams was apprehended by homicide detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the murder of Odenton resident Markus Nocho, 26, in the shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Bicycle rider killed in hit and run in Annapolis
A 74-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Annapolis. The driver fled the scene and remains on the run. No details were released on the wanted car.
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Two women arrested for stealing car in Capitol Heights; illegal gun found in purse: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A pair of women are charged with stealing a Kia in Capitol Heights Thursday, and are also facing weapons charges after a loaded gun with no serial number was found in a purse, Prince George's Police (PGPD) said. Police said they conducted a traffic...
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Friday evening shooting in Middle River. At around 6:30 p.m. on January 27, officers responded to the 7500-block of Clearlake Lane (21220) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Nottingham MD
$8,000 worth of appliances stolen from Nottingham storage unit, vehicle stolen from Parkville driveway
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a burglary and two vehicle thefts that were reported this week. Sometime between 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 22 and 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23, an individual broke into the a storage unit in the 7900-block of Belridge Road in Nottingham (21236) and stole more than $8,000 worth of appliances.
Search on for alleged Carroll County car dealership burglar
Police are in search of a man who allegedly burglarized three Carroll County car dealerships on New Year's Eve.
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
Nottingham MD
Attempted carjacking reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that was reported on Thursday in Nottingham. At just after 4 p.m. on January 26, a man was in a parking lot in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). As the victim was loading his vehicle with purchased items, three...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
Comments / 0