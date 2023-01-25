ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Juvenile gunshot victim found at Middle River mobile home park, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot in Biscayne Bay Village on Friday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Department officers were sent to the 7500 block of Clearlake Lane to investigate reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.Neighborhood resident Jenny Brinkley said she was getting out of her car when she heard what she describes as a "blood-curdling" scream coming from down the street."It was just this horrible, horrible screaming and then I heard sirens," Brinkley said.Brinkley said the screaming stopped relatively quickly."So, I went around to see because I was just curious, and I didn't see anything, just the police—tons of police cars," she said.Medics rushed the child to the hospital so that they could receive treatment for their injury.  County police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.
Hanover Shopping Center Shooting Suspect From Severn In Custody, Anne Arundel Police Say

Police say that a 34-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. Alexander Vaughn Williams was apprehended by homicide detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the murder of Odenton resident Markus Nocho, 26, in the shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Friday evening shooting in Middle River. At around 6:30 p.m. on January 27, officers responded to the 7500-block of Clearlake Lane (21220) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life...
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
Attempted carjacking reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that was reported on Thursday in Nottingham. At just after 4 p.m. on January 26, a man was in a parking lot in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). As the victim was loading his vehicle with purchased items, three...
