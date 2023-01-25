On Wednesday, two women were arrested in Evansville for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a local JCPenney store. According to a report from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), the caller stated that three individuals had left the mall with carts of items and were attempting to flee, but their car wouldn’t start. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the driver of the car, 40-year-old Samantha Watson. Watson reportedly told officers that she believed her friend, Sharla Patterson, had paid for the merchandise but that Patterson had run from the vehicle after it wouldn’t start. As a result of the incident, Watson was arrested and charged with theft. Patterson was also arrested, but on an active felony warrant. The stolen merchandise, which totaled approximately $2,177, was returned to the store by the officers.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO