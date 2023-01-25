Read full article on original website
Loogootee School Corporation Seeking Community Input on School Remodel and Building Project
The Loogootee School Corporation is seeking input from the community on a remodel and building project at the school. Dr. Brian Harmon will discuss the project and its implications this week on Gettin’ in the Know on Razor 94.5fm on Sunday morning at 8:30am. Dr. Harmon says this latest project does not cover everything needed but does deal with important renovations that are needed for technology and the middle school…
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Russell, 36, was arrested by the DCSD on a writ of attachment. Bond was set at $10,000. Cole Harner, 37, was arrested on a count of OVWI. No bond was set. Rachel Miles, 53, was arrested on OVWI and OVWI with Endangerment charges. No bond was set.
Buschon Rallying Support Against Social Media Drug Sales
Area Congressman Larry Bucshon is standing up against potentially deadly sales of drugs over social media sites. Bucshon is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In a committee session, he spelled out a case where an Evansville woman lost her life through a social media drug purchase.
Pike County Traffic Stop Brings Up 20 Grams of Meth and Syringes
Wednesday night, January 25, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Trooper Stein stopped the driver of a 2006 Ford on I-69 near the 46 mile marker for a headlight violation. The driver was identified as Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell. The passenger was identified as Haley Alexander, 31, of Indianapolis. Due to suspicious activity and Doades’ displaying signs of impairment, Trooper Stein requested assistance and a K-9 unit. While waiting for assistance to arrive, Stein was able to determine Alexander had an active warrant out of Hendricks County. After additional officers arrived, Doades submitted to field sobriety tests and failed. When officers searched Doades, they discovered a black pouch inside his shoe containing approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several syringes. A search of the vehicle revealed additional syringes and a smoking pipe. Further investigation revealed that Doades tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Doades and Alexander were transported to the Pike County Jail, where they are currently being held on bond.
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
William “Bill” Summers Recognized For His Dedication to Washington
For more than 25 years, William E. “Bill” Summers has served the Washington community on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Washington Plan Commission, and the Washington Housing Authority. Bill recently resigned from his positions, and he was honored at a meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday night. Board of Zoning Appeals chairman Don Spillman had this to say in presenting Summers with a plaque honoring his long service to the residents of Washington.
Senior dog looking for second chance after owner dies in crash
There is a smiley dog looking for a second chance at a home after her owner passed away on Tuesday. Sophie, the yellow lab, was owned by Richard Mayer who died when he was riding his bike and was hit by an SUV. While the investigation is ongoing about the accident, his dog was left without a home.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/tc6mFDdAxb https://t.co/k8tnt9Afo4. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get...
ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver
Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Parts of Indiana Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning – Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow [UPDATE]
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
Indiana Shelter Cat Left Out While Her Five Kittens Get Adopted [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Do you like my socks? They’re one of my cutest features! My name is Birdie and I’m a two-year-old female up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I came in with my 5 kittens who have all since been adopted. Unfortunately, this happens all too often to us momma cats… Even the sweet ones like me! Fortunately, the VHS spayed me and I’ll never need to worry about being a single mom again! My adoption fee is $80 which includes that spay I mentioned, my microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Vincennes Man Gets 20 Years In Prison
Knox County Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Vincennes man to 20 years in prison Wednesday for Voluntary Manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death of another man north of Vincennes. 26-year-old Jacob Lacoste shot and killed 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach at a mobile home on Thunderhill Drive,...
Two Arrested After Trying to Flee With $2k in Merchandise and Car Would Not Start in Evansville
On Wednesday, two women were arrested in Evansville for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a local JCPenney store. According to a report from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), the caller stated that three individuals had left the mall with carts of items and were attempting to flee, but their car wouldn’t start. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the driver of the car, 40-year-old Samantha Watson. Watson reportedly told officers that she believed her friend, Sharla Patterson, had paid for the merchandise but that Patterson had run from the vehicle after it wouldn’t start. As a result of the incident, Watson was arrested and charged with theft. Patterson was also arrested, but on an active felony warrant. The stolen merchandise, which totaled approximately $2,177, was returned to the store by the officers.
John Jennings Hopkins
John Jennings Hopkins, 76, of Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Born April 11, 1946, in Shoals, he was the son of Harold and Virginia (Earl) Hopkins. He married Virginia E. Patterson on September 21, 1997, and she survives. John graduated from Shoals...
Katie Anne Sanders
Katie Anne Sanders, 44, of Shoals, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Evansville, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on December 21, 1978 in Bloomington, Indiana to Robert E. and Dixie (Wadsworth) Gregory. Katie married her loving husband, Jeffery R. Sanders on September 1, 2001.
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
Tom Gress Announces Candidacy For Councilman Reelection
Tom Gress has announced his candidacy for reelection in Washington City Council District 3. Tom is a lifelong resident of Washington, has been on the city council for three years, and is very proud of the accomplishments they have made. The next four years will see a lot of improvement...
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
