Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall Wednesday on the Detroit area. The National Weather Service in northern Indiana says four inches was reported before noon in Indiana’s Portland, Peru and the village of Aboite, just southwest of Fort Wayne. Forecasters said the storm was expected to bring damaging winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Winter weather advisories stretched from southern Missouri to Maine, with areas of New England expected to see 8 to 12 inches of snow.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Gas prices continue to rise ahead of the weekend
CHICAGO – If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend according to the American Automobile Association. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices this week. Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $3.50, still cheaper than Illinois’ average of nearly $3.70. This week, motorists will find LaSalle and Bureau counties to have the most expensive gas locally, at nearly $4 a gallon. Putnam County prices remain steady at $3.50 per gallon.
Florida woman arrested for battery by Slim Jims
A woman in Florida was recently arrested after an attempted shoplifting at a convenience store. The clerk caught her in the act and confronted her. An argument began, and the woman began to hit the clerk with Slim Jims. The clerk was not injured and the woman was picked up on charges of simple assault and theft.
