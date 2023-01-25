ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills GM Brandon Beane defends Stefon Diggs for showing frustration after loss: 'Rather have guys' like that

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach

The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason

The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy