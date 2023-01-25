Bills GM Brandon Beane defends Stefon Diggs for showing frustration after loss: 'Rather have guys' like that

Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet
The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of ...
Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who called 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died, his family announced Thursday night. Packer, 82, spent 34 years on Final Four broadcast teams, 27 of them with CBS as its Emmy award-winning college basketball analyst before his last Final Four in 2008. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that...
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bruce Arians was 'extremely unhappy' and 'disappointed' about Buccaneers assistant coach firings: report
Nine members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff are gone, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, which is something former coach Bruce Arians is not thrilled about.
What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason
The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV networks, live stream for Championship Sunday
We're down to just three games left in the NFL season and Sunday's matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets. We've got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
Micah Says Emotional 'Goodbye' to Cowboys Coach
"All I can say is thank you!'' Micah Parsons writes on Twitter to outgoing Cowboys coach George Edwards. "For raising me like I was one of your own! I wouldn’t have made so many leaps with out you! You will be missed!''
