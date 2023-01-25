Big Island police ask the public for its assistance with locating three people wanted on outstanding bench warrants and also for questioning in other criminal investigations. Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo: The 42-year-old is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads “greed.” Kahihikolo was previously arrested on Christmas Day last year after being sought by authorities for more than a year on three outstanding arrest warrants as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. He was released after posting $7,000 bail.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO