KITV.com
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
‘One wrongful conviction in Hawaii is too many’
The Hawaii Innocence Project fights for the freedom of those who have been wrongfully convicted and advocates to prevent future injustice in the state of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
KITV.com
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Chief Issues Statement on Dana Ireland Murder Investigation
Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz’s statement on recent developments in the Dana Ireland murder investigation:. “Since Dana Ireland was brutally raped and murdered on Christmas Eve, 1991, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) has been dedicated to bringing her attackers to justice. We acknowledge and respect the judiciary and the role the...
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing
Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seek 3 people wanted on outstanding warrants
Big Island police ask the public for its assistance with locating three people wanted on outstanding bench warrants and also for questioning in other criminal investigations. Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo: The 42-year-old is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo on his right cheek near his eye that reads “greed.” Kahihikolo was previously arrested on Christmas Day last year after being sought by authorities for more than a year on three outstanding arrest warrants as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. He was released after posting $7,000 bail.
Breaking: Troopers took away school principal for mental health evaluation based on what DPS now says was a faked court order
The Alaska State Troopers have released a statement regarding the arrest and forced mental health evaluation of the 2022 Alaska Principal of the Year. Mary Fulp, principal of Colony Middle School, was taken away by Troopers after two people called in to request a psychological evaluation of the prominent educator.
Alaska Democrats’ executive director pleads guilty to refusing booze test after DUI stop, but other criminal charges dismissed
Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, pleaded guilty last month to refusing to take a breathalyzer test after she was stopped last summer on suspicion of driving under the influence near Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula in July. She originally was charged with: Criminal Mischief 5 –...
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for missing woman after her car is located
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
NBC News
