Centre Daily
Is Todd Monken the Answer for Ravens As New Offensive Coordinator
OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same job in Baltimore, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Monken has been Georgia’s play caller since 2020. This past year, Georgia averaged an astounding 501.1 yards and 41.1 points per...
Centre Daily
Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken Interviews With Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed with the Ravens this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the latest indication that the highly-touted Bulldogs assistant is eyeing a return the professional coaching ranks. On Friday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Monken plans to meet with the Buccaneers next week...
Centre Daily
Falcons Hire Ryan Nielsen for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Falcons have hired Ryan Nielsen away from the Saints for their defensive coordinator job. Atlanta announced the news on Friday evening. Atlanta interviewed Nielsen on Tuesday, and the departure from New Orleans will now lead them to needing to fill a defensive line coach at a minimum. Nielsen had been part of the Saints defense since 2017, and he was a very important one. He and Kris Richard were co-defensive coordinators last season under Dennis Allen, and Richard has also drawn some outside interest from other teams.
Centre Daily
JUST IN: Todd Monken to Interview for NFL OC Job
Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to...
Centre Daily
Two Bulldogs Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
After strong rookie campaigns, two member's of Georgia's historic 2022 NFL Draft class have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Linebacker Quay Walker (Green Bay) and defensive lineman Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) were both named to the team. Walker and Davis were both First Round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Centre Daily
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
Centre Daily
Two Patriots Earn All-Rookie Team
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots 2022 rookie class continues to gain its share of well-deserved recognition. While left guard Cole Strange, cornerback Jack Jones, quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton performed well enough to cultivate notable hope for the future, two in particular have been honored for turning in standout showings during their first year in the NFL.
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton
Every Denver Broncos fan has a preferred choice on who the team's next head coach should be. Going into the search, I had no issues with any of the candidates becoming the Broncos' next head coach. I was willing to give any of them a chance. But after the last...
Centre Daily
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
Centre Daily
3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season. Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023. LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT...
Centre Daily
Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Prince gives them added depth in the trenches with Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) out. For more on the AFC showdown,...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
Centre Daily
College football recruit who sang N-word gets offer from HBCU school
A college football quarterback recruit who was seen rapping a racial slur on a video has received a new offer, and it's from an unlikely source. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the nation's top uncommitted players at his position, becoming one ever since that video became public and Florida, the school he originally pledged to, rescinded its offer.
Centre Daily
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to sculpt an NFL Draft plan, and already, you see how this year's rookie class can shape out for the black and gold. The Steelers are eyeing up a number of positions early in the draft and currently hold three picks within the top 50. They are not expected to receive any compensatory picks this year, leaving their final number heading into the draft of seven picks.
