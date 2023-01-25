Read full article on original website
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois
Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
Illinois Lawsuit Claims Whiskey Mini-Bottles Have No Whiskey
How many people really read a label? A lot more than I guessed apparently as there's now a class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claiming that a whiskey companies bottles are misleading since they allegedly have no whiskey in them at all. ABC 7 in Chicago is reporting that Fireball Whiskey...
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive
(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties
Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?
This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Missouri Farmer Finds ‘Crazy Looking Cat’ Native to Africa?
Someone is gonna have some explaining to do. A 'crazy looking cat' was found by a Missouri farmer who was shocked to learn the animal is native to Africa. What?. I saw this first reported by the Charlotte Observer. They report a Missouri farmer in Ava, Missouri saw something he thought might be a bobcat near his property for months. Once he finally captured it, he contacted the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge which is a rescue group in Arkansas. The revealed to him the cat was an African Serval and, as the name indicates, is native to (you guessed it) Africa.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
