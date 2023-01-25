This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO