Centre Daily
Eddie Murphy’s New Netflix Movie ‘You People’ Sparks Huge Online Reaction
New Netflix movie You People has sparked a huge reaction online, with many rushing to praise the film. The script was written by The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also directed, with Hill also starring as one of the film's leads. Recent...
Centre Daily
Is TLC’s ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Real or Scripted? Cast Members Weigh in on Filming Details
The real deal or nah? My 600-Lb. Life has been a fan-favorite on TLC since it first premiered in February 2012. Still, many loyal viewers of the hit docuseries often wonder if the drama they see on the show is 100 percent authentic. Show alum Steven Assanti answered that question...
Centre Daily
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
The new Episode of Valorant began earlier this year on Jan. 10, and it was gearing players up for frequent updates to the game. Starting with Patch 6.01, Riot Games expected to release updates every two weeks to ensure that players would always feel like there was something new. Unfortunately, Riot had to delay the release of Patch 6.02 and were forced to go against their biweekly patch release plan.
