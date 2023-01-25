Read full article on original website
Peter wise one
3d ago
where oh where is the DC council and all the crime that they do not care about to their citizens so hope crime does not get to their front door
Reply(1)
6
rob taylor
3d ago
thankfully, the nurse was not killed. Hoping he recovers soon from the emotional terror 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Related
Two schools in Northeast DC placed on lockdown after teen found shot nearby, police say
WASHINGTON — Two schools in Northeast D.C. were placed on lockdown Friday after a teen was shot in the neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say a call came in regarding a boy found shot in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. Both Houston Elementary School and Ron Brown...
NBC Washington
Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood
Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
MPD activates 3,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday. MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with...
MPD: 7 adults, 4 children displaced after fire in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Several individuals were displaced Friday night after a fire at a row house in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. DC Fire officials confirm the fire started on the first floor of the two-story building. There was a police barricade in place at the time of the fire.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
WTOP
11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire
A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night. D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE. Police were barricaded outside of the home...
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Demonstrators shut down busy intersection in downtown DC in solidarity with protests over the killing of Tyre Nichols
WASHINGTON — Protesters shut down a busy intersection in downtown D.C. during rush hour in solidarity with the nationwide protests over the death of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Jan. 7, the father and FedEx worker was pulled over for what police...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
Comments / 15