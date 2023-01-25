ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter wise one
3d ago

where oh where is the DC council and all the crime that they do not care about to their citizens so hope crime does not get to their front door

Reply(1)
6
rob taylor
3d ago

thankfully, the nurse was not killed. Hoping he recovers soon from the emotional terror 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
10
 

NBC Washington

Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

11 people displaced after Northeast DC house fire

A fire broke out at a two-story row home in Northeast D.C. after reports of a domestic violence situation on Friday night. D.C. police received a call for domestic violence around 4 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE. Police were barricaded outside of the home...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC

