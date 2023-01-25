Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
JUST IN: Todd Monken to Interview for NFL OC Job
Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to...
Centre Daily
Chris Long Solution to Rams Rebuild? Trade Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams have some tough roster decisions to make this off-season. Despite winning 10+ games in four out of six seasons since Sean McVay took over in 2017, which included two Super Bowl appearances, and of course a Super Bowl championship in the 2021 season, the Rams just suffered their worst season since 2016.
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton
Every Denver Broncos fan has a preferred choice on who the team's next head coach should be. Going into the search, I had no issues with any of the candidates becoming the Broncos' next head coach. I was willing to give any of them a chance. But after the last...
Centre Daily
Is Todd Monken the Answer for Ravens As New Offensive Coordinator
OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same job in Baltimore, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Monken has been Georgia’s play caller since 2020. This past year, Georgia averaged an astounding 501.1 yards and 41.1 points per...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Flavor in AFC Championship Game
The NFL is down to its final four, and it's impossible not to see Miami Dolphins storylines all over the place. We can start with significant trades, all involving at least one first-round pick, with three of the final four teams — Kansas City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. But...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Centre Daily
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
Centre Daily
3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season. Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023. LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT...
Centre Daily
Former Buccaneers’ Quarterback Shaun King Gives Harsh Take on Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to become a free agent once the NFL season ends and the free agency period opens in March. He has his options completely open and has shown the ability that he can still play the game at a high level. However, with...
Centre Daily
Two Bulldogs Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
After strong rookie campaigns, two member's of Georgia's historic 2022 NFL Draft class have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Linebacker Quay Walker (Green Bay) and defensive lineman Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) were both named to the team. Walker and Davis were both First Round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Centre Daily
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
Centre Daily
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily
Two Patriots Earn All-Rookie Team
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots 2022 rookie class continues to gain its share of well-deserved recognition. While left guard Cole Strange, cornerback Jack Jones, quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton performed well enough to cultivate notable hope for the future, two in particular have been honored for turning in standout showings during their first year in the NFL.
Centre Daily
Two years ago, his store was on fire. Now, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wears his shirts.
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Pross stuffed a couple T-shirts into an envelope, scribbled a handwritten note, and mailed the package two years ago to South Philadelphia after the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as their head coach. Pross considers his clothing store — Mayfair’s Art History — to be “Philly’s brand” so he’s always sending shirts to the city’s new arrivals.
Centre Daily
Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Prince gives them added depth in the trenches with Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) out. For more on the AFC showdown,...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
Centre Daily
College football recruit who sang N-word gets offer from HBCU school
A college football quarterback recruit who was seen rapping a racial slur on a video has received a new offer, and it's from an unlikely source. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the nation's top uncommitted players at his position, becoming one ever since that video became public and Florida, the school he originally pledged to, rescinded its offer.
Centre Daily
Rangers Invite Top Prospects to Spring Training
The Texas Rangers’ last two first-round picks — pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker — are among 19 players within the organization to headed to the club’s Spring Training camp in Surprise, Ariz., as non-roster invitees. The group brings the numbers of players the Rangers have...
Centre Daily
Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols
Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols...
Comments / 0