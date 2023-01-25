ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow headlines return tonight for southern KELOLAND

We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am. Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

