Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp. Palmer Township Police say Cleon Edwards was taken into custody by the Easton Police Department Friday.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Suspect, alleged driver in Palmer Township bank robbery are jailed, court records say
A Forks Township man saying he needed rent money enlisted his cousin to drive him to rob a bank Thursday in Palmer Township, and now both face charges, police say. Officers were alerted about 3:40 p.m. to a bank robbery in progress at Santander Bank, 3120 William Penn Highway. It was reported someone wearing a black ski mask had entered the bank, lifted up his shirt, gave the teller a bag and told her to fill it before running off, according to court records.
2 police pursuits from 2 banks at the same time in Palmer Township
Palmer Township police pursued suspects linked to crimes at two different banks in the township at the same time Thursday afternoon. Both crimes were at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Wayne Smith. There’s no indication that the two crimes are related, Smith said.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg
NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds
A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
Bucks Identity Thief Bilked Senior For $33K, Cops Say
An accused thief in Bucks County is charged with ripping off a senior citizen to the tune of $33,000, authorities say. Justin T. Rose, 33, of Sellersville, surrendered to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials wrote in a statement. Investigators say he racked up the debt over a period of years, using the victim's credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash transfers.
Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
Arrests made in killing of Tacony Exxon worker
Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.
delawarevalleynews.com
Identity Thief Sought By Warminster Police
No one likes a thief. Especially when they come back to their vehicle and find their belongings taken. This recently happened in Warminster and this time the thief unwittingly exposed herself to the world. She just needs a name to attach to her face. Police just recently released some photos...
Christmas Eve Easton fire where man was found dead ruled an accident
A Christmas Eve house fire in Easton where a 91-year-old man was found dead was an accident, fire officials said. The blaze on one side of the duplex in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue originated in the living room of Joseph A. Franco’s home, Easton Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gruver said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
