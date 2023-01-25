Read full article on original website
49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel
Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and...
AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has...
Joe Burrow, Bengals go for 4-0 vs. KC in AFC title rematch
The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The No. 1 seed Chiefs (15-3) dropped all three...
Smith tabbed as finalist for Comeback Player of the Year
The 2023 season may be over for the Seahawks but the year of Geno continues. In his first season as a starter since 2014, Geno Smith took Seattle to the playoffs, set multiple franchise records, led the NFL in completion percentage, earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors and his first Pro Bowl Selection.
Cincinnati Mayor Trolls Chiefs Hard in Official Proclamation
Aftab Pureval got in on the trash talking between the two sides. The Bengals and Chiefs have quickly developed a rivalry over the past three years, but that is despite Cincinnati’s 3–0 record in those games. Therefore, the Bengals and their fans are approaching Sunday’s game with a large amount of confidence, and that includes the mayor.
Geno Smith earns two awards from the PFWA
Geno Smith’s award cabinet is starting to get stocked after his breakout season in Seattle. On Friday, Smith was named both Most Improved Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. The former WVU star led the Seattle Seahawks to...
