scott lepine
3d ago

You know that there's a camera on a dozen with these kids images. Take them to the schools and get them one at a time. And actually file real charges with conditions.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating grand larceny in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Sammy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful cat that’s a little lovebug? Meet Sammy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s a friendly 2-year-old cat who loves to be scratched, but she does have some special needs. Sammy is on a special diet and has...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man caught by police after 2 hour search in Lyndon

LYNDON — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Berkley Lane at around 9:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle driven by Sterling Heaton-Dendy fled the scene and was located at 290 Berkley Lane. Following an investigation, police say that Dendy...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Barton

BARTON — A 20-year-old man from Barton was arrested for DUI following a crash in Barton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-91 north at around 12:00 a.m. After speaking with the driver, identified as Jaden Dagesse,...
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
BURLINGTON, VT

