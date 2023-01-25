Read full article on original website
Man arrested after pipe bomb, guns found in Glasgow home
A Kentucky man has been taken into custody after authorities discovered weapons inside a Glasgow residence.
Kentucky State Police searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while assigned to work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter. The inmate, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem, was described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.
Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
Investigation into EPO violation leads to arrest of Leitchfield man on drug charges
An emergency protective order (EPO) violation investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Leitchfield man on multiple drug charges. Wednesday morning at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Taylor Wright and Ty Whitaker were dispatched to a residence on Shauna Drive regarding an EPO violation.
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
Clarksville shooting victim dies
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man wanting free pizza assaults restaurant workers, Glasgow police
A Glasgow man has been jailed after assaulting workers and police at a pizza restaurant. On Tuesday, Glasgow police responded to Little Caesar’s on West Cherry Street and made contact with the manager who told officers 46-year-old Ryan T. Woodard had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
Man arrested on felony assault charge
An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
BGPD provides update on body found near Industrial Drive; no foul play suspected
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More information has been released by authorities regarding a body found Tuesday in Bowling Green. Bowling Green police say that Andrew Kenney, 29, of Bowling Green was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. His body was found in a field off of Campbell Lane near...
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
Arrest made after high speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
New K-9 in town in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
