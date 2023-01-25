ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hormel Releases Chili Cheese Brew

Hormel Releases Chili Cheese Brew Hormel is launching a Hormel Chili Cheese Brew just in time for Super Bowl LVII. The company has teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. for the product, which was inspired by the brand’s signature Chili Cheese Dip. The limited-edition American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn with a mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder to bring the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip to life. Four-packs are available to purchase at HormelChiliCheeseBrew.com starting at 8 a.m. today for $24 while supplies last.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023

The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
A Ranking Of The Best Frozen French Fries

One of the best parts about going out to eat, be it a sit-down restaurant, or fast food, is the french fries. They are one of the most popular sides to an entree, and come in all shapes and sizes for people to enjoy. People can order Belgian fries, waffle fries, tater tots, standard cut, curly fries, crinkle cut, shoestring, steak fries, potato wedges, and sweet potato fries. All of the variety in the cuts does not even begin to capture the variety of the methods of preparation, flavors, and spices that are added to increase the enjoyment of the fries.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota

The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback. The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers, who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.
Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Krispy Kreme Doughnut for FREE – no purchase necessary!. For a limited time, score a FREE Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut online. Must be signed into your account online to snag this freebie. Code seems to be working for ANY doughnut 😉
Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stands test of time

No, you don’t need a CDL to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. But right now, the Kraft Heinz Co. is hosting its annual campaign to find its next 12 drivers. The effort looks for talented public relations managers who can handle the famous vehicle, which debuted in 1936, to help create content for the brand.
Google Reveals Most Popular Super Bowl Dip in Every State

Super Bowl Sunday is swiftly approaching, and while many are worrying whether their favorite team will make the cut, others may be occupied with an equally important facet of the Super Bowl: the food. Nobody wants to be the person who brings a subpar Super Bowl snack to the party, so how can you circumvent this possible catastrophe? Last year, leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Google shared an infographic showing the most searched dip recipes in each state. You won't go wrong if you select one of these dips, so are you curious to see what your state picked? Let's see the most popular super bowl dips by state.
