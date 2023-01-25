Read full article on original website
'Ground zero' Arizona Republicans sounding alarm over fentanyl flowing from border
(The Center Square)- Arizona Republican state legislators doubled down on their call to action on the border crisis, particularly on fentanyl, at a news conference on Thursday. The legislators said that the rise in fentanyl deaths in the state is deeply concerning and called for more resources to support law enforcement and greater education on prevention techniques like the use of naloxone for accidental overdose deaths. “We need to take...
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
Kari Lake's "bombshell" evidence immediately debunked: "These signatures are from 2020"
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images) Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted another allegation this week purporting to demonstrate fraud in the 2022 election that saw her lose to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Arizona? What to know
To honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from Jan. 23 through sunset on Jan. 26. The decision was made in coordination with a presidential proclamation, according to the announcement, which noted that...
Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state
Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.
GOP lawmakers at odds with Governor over border crisis
Republican lawmakers at the state legislature say Arizona is at the center of a public health and safety crisis along the border.
Coming soon to Arizona schools: 'massive layoffs' and 'disaster,' unless our leaders act
We are now at T-minus 33 days until nearly a million Arizona school children are faced with an early, disastrous end to their school year. Unless, that is, the Arizona Legislature takes action to protect the public schools. ...
Gov. Hobbs: Plan for Arizona to pay migrants' travel costs is 'efficient and humane'
Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday defended her decision to continue Arizona's controversial program of transporting asylum seekers from the southern border across state lines, and the state may soon cover the cost of individual plane tickets for those migrants. While Hobbs criticized the program under her Republican predecessor, she now looks to expand...
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and led by the University of California, Davis, integrates over two dozen experts from institutions in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
