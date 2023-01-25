ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Center Square

'Ground zero' Arizona Republicans sounding alarm over fentanyl flowing from border

(The Center Square)- Arizona Republican state legislators doubled down on their call to action on the border crisis, particularly on fentanyl, at a news conference on Thursday. The legislators said that the rise in fentanyl deaths in the state is deeply concerning and called for more resources to support law enforcement and greater education on prevention techniques like the use of naloxone for accidental overdose deaths. “We need to take...
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gov. Hobbs: Plan for Arizona to pay migrants' travel costs is 'efficient and humane'

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday defended her decision to continue Arizona's controversial program of transporting asylum seekers from the southern border across state lines, and the state may soon cover the cost of individual plane tickets for those migrants. While Hobbs criticized the program under her Republican predecessor, she now looks to expand...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers

Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and led by the University of California, Davis, integrates over two dozen experts from institutions in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
