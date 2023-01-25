Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp. to be widened
Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
butlerradio.com
Major Updates Planned For Franklin Road
A major road in Cranberry Township could soon be receiving updates. The board of supervisors will soon consider partnering with PennDOT in a reimbursement agreement that would improve Franklin Road. PennDOT is currently designing a plan that would widen and realign Franklin Road in between Route 228 and Peters Road.
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
2 Millvale Bridges closed to traffic for repairs
PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to Lincoln Avenue and Fremont Street in Millvale after PennDOT required the borough to shut down sections of both. The borough said PennDOT recently changed its inspection process, meaning they’ll be repaired and replaced sooner than expected. Both bridges are listed in “poor”...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region
The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
beavercountyradio.com
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
cranberryeagle.com
UPDATE: Interstate 79 Northbound in Butler County reopen after tractor trailer jack-knifed
UPDATE: I-79 has reopened as of 1:15 p.m. Interstate 79 Northbound between exits 96 and 99 in Butler County is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on I-79 North near the 98.4 mile marker.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chadwick Manor residents irked by FedEx facility noise
The Richland board of supervisors heard from more Chadwick Manor residents regarding levels of noise disturbance created by the FedEx Freight facility in Gibsonia at their Jan. 18 meeting. The complaints follow the decision of the board to extend the FedEx Freight facility’s developer’s agreement from April 14, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
WFMJ.com
Speeding in Youngstown school zones significantly reduced after installation of speed cams
Youngstown Police are reporting a significant reduction in drivers speeding in school zones since the recent installation of speed cameras in school zones throughout the city. According to a news release, in a pre-program five-day speed study 47% of drivers were traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
wtae.com
Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
wtae.com
Trees down and roof ripped off home after severe weather hits Westmoreland County community
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Strong winds caused some heavy damage throughout Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. Now, many homeowners are left with a mess to clean up. "It just blew everything out from underneath (our home), all the skirting off, branches down, you could hear it. I lost...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill
CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment.
WFMJ.com
Move over or get pulled over; Mahoning County second highest violators in the state
'Move over or get pulled over' is the law and also the campaign slogan that's repeated every so often as a reminder for people to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road. State Troopers say the Valley, mainly Mahoning County, is second in the state for...
ellwoodcity.org
Lawrence County Announces $800,000 in Paving and Transportation Grants Awarded to 16 Municipalities
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that $800,000.00 has been allocated by the county to assist 16 municipalities with 38 paving projects, 3 culvert replacements, 1 stormwater reclamation project, and 5 capital purchases. This investment represents the single largest general appropriation of county transportation funds for municipal transportation projects...
Comments / 0