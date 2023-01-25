ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp. to be widened

Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
butlerradio.com

Major Updates Planned For Franklin Road

A major road in Cranberry Township could soon be receiving updates. The board of supervisors will soon consider partnering with PennDOT in a reimbursement agreement that would improve Franklin Road. PennDOT is currently designing a plan that would widen and realign Franklin Road in between Route 228 and Peters Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 Millvale Bridges closed to traffic for repairs

PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to Lincoln Avenue and Fremont Street in Millvale after PennDOT required the borough to shut down sections of both. The borough said PennDOT recently changed its inspection process, meaning they’ll be repaired and replaced sooner than expected. Both bridges are listed in “poor”...
MILLVALE, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Tribune-Review

Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region

The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska

Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chadwick Manor residents irked by FedEx facility noise

The Richland board of supervisors heard from more Chadwick Manor residents regarding levels of noise disturbance created by the FedEx Freight facility in Gibsonia at their Jan. 18 meeting. The complaints follow the decision of the board to extend the FedEx Freight facility’s developer’s agreement from April 14, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
GIBSONIA, PA
wtae.com

Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
INDUSTRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill

CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Lawrence County Announces $800,000 in Paving and Transportation Grants Awarded to 16 Municipalities

Lawrence County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that $800,000.00 has been allocated by the county to assist 16 municipalities with 38 paving projects, 3 culvert replacements, 1 stormwater reclamation project, and 5 capital purchases. This investment represents the single largest general appropriation of county transportation funds for municipal transportation projects...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

