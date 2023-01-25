Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
NBC Washington
Aryna Sabalenka Wins First-Ever Grand Slam Singles Title at 2023 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka is officially a Grand Slam singles champion. The 24-year-old powerhouse from Belarus defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at a packed Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. "I'm just super happy. Proud. I don't know how to explain," Sabalenka said after the...
NBC Washington
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Serbia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023. Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea...
Comments / 0