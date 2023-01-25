Read full article on original website
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
How To Find The Titan Elemental In Chained Echoes
The new 16-bit style 2-D RPG "Chained Echoes" allows players to be a number of different playable characters as they adventure across a brand new fantasy world "with swords, magic and... mechs." Some of them are secret characters that can only be unlocked by doing certain optional quests (per Nerd Stash). One of these secret characters is a bearded man named Tomke, who can be unlocked at the beginning of act 2 once players have completed the sidequest "The Food, the Chap, and the Hungry." Many players will find that Tomke is definitely worth unlocking, as he has some very unique abilities.
Fortnite: How To Find And Use The Falcon Scout
"Fortnite" really is the battle royale that keeps on giving. Each new season brings plenty of changes to shake up Epic's enormously successful free-to-play title, and Chapter 4 Season 1 has been no different. The recent addition of the Falcon Scout is the latest piece of evidence that the developers at Epic Games aren't any closer to running out of new ideas.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
League Of Legends' Source Code Is Being Held For Ransom
On January 20, "League of Legends" developer Riot games reported on Twitter that it had been targeted by hackers and that some of its systems had been breached. The announcement was light on details at the time, but it did come with a promise that more information would follow as Riot Games investigated. On January 24, an update did indeed follow, providing news about the current situation.
Do Critics Think PS5's DualSense Edge Is Worth $200?
Since being announced at 2022's Gamescom event, the DualSense Edge controller — a high-tier gamepad designed for the PlayStation 5 — has made quite a buzz in the gaming world. Undoubtedly PlayStation's answer to Xbox's Elite Series, the DualSense Edge comes with a ton of neat features that are sure to wow PlayStation players looking for a high-quality gamepad to suit all of their gaming needs. However, the drawback to obtaining such a top-tier controller is obviously the price — upon its release, the DualSense Edge will retail at $199. It's a steep price for sure, but is it worth it?
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Back 4 Blood: Tips For Creating The Best No Hope Difficulty Build
In "Back 4 Blood" — a co-op PvE game that serves as the game "Left 4 Dead" fans had waited for — there are four difficulties to choose from. These difficulty settings include Recruit, Veteran, Nightmare, and No Hope from easiest to hardest. In general, "Back 4 Blood" is a pretty hard game with many of its players complaining that even Recruit provides a stiff challenge due to the number of high-powered enemies it throws at you. No Hope, however, is a different beast entirely.
Forspoken: The Best Skills To Unlock Early
Critics are offering mixed opinions about "Forspoken," but they mostly agree that the gameplay is great, even if the narrative doesn't measure up. With satisfying combat and a story that can take under twenty hours to beat, players won't want to waste any time diving in and constructing a build that will be fun and effective.
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
How An Argument Over War Thunder Cause Military Secrets To Get Leaked
Leaks in the gaming industry are usually intentional and reveal secret information about upcoming titles. When one thinks of leaks, it almost exclusively pertains to revealing something in a game, like the recent "Grand Theft Auto 6" leaks that spoiled development details on the yet-to-be-announced sequel. Sometimes, though, leaks work the other way around, and something in real life that shouldn't have been accessible by anyone — especially gamers in online arguments — gets leaked to the public.
Everything You Need To Start Taxi Work In GTA Online
There are many ways to make money in "GTA Online." Most involve dangerous and illegal activities like taking on heists and high-level missions. However, there are some legal and mostly honest ways to make a buck too. Players can do more mundane jobs and even become the CEO of a business. Now, fans can even become taxi drivers and own a cab.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
Yo-Kai Watch Tried To Rip Off Pokémon And Failed
In 2021 Stastista named "Pokémon" the highest-grossing franchise of all time, and it has leaked into almost every facet of life, from fashion lines to Japan's "Pokémon" planes. So, it might be easy to see why other companies have attempted to imitate its success by creating similar franchises. One of the most notable examples is "Digimon," made shortly after "Pokémon" swept the world. But despite having similar worlds and gameplay, per 2021 results, "Digimon" isn't even in the top ten of the highest-grossing franchises. This didn't stop others from trying, though, as 2013 saw a new challenger emerge to take on "Pokémon," "Yo-kai Watch."
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Its Own Endgame
The Avengers have taken down Thanos and other terrifying villains but it seems that even these superheroes can't resist the cold hand of business. After a rocky production and release, marked by terrible news for fans in the form multiple delays, developer Crystal Dynamics has officially decided to wrap up its work on "Marvel's Avengers."
Is Fire Emblem Engage Co-Op?
"Fire Emblem Engage" is finally out, but before gamers fork out their money on the title, they likely have some questions about what kind of experience the tactical JRPG title will have in store for them. For players who wish to go at it alone, there is good news: "Fire Emblem Engage" packs in a lot of content, and critics have been virtually unanimous in praising the game's tactical combat (though the story might be somewhat lacking). However, a big question on "Fire Emblem" fans' minds is whether or not the title will allow them to play through the experience with their friends.
