Killeen, TX

US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Heritage Park closes entrance for renovations, park remains open

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on other city renovations in Central Texas. Belton Parks and Recreation says the entrance to Heritage Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Feb. 1 through early March, according to its Facebook. The park...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do: January 28-29

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the links below to find out more information about the events. 1. Newsies Jr. / Annie Jr. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Mens Basketball. 3. Free...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
