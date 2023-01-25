ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer big-time RB recruit

The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
