freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
wmay.com
Springfield police rejoice; gain formal accreditation
Springfield police are celebrating the news that the department has been formally accredited. The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, or ILEAP, awarded Springfield Police the highest ranking available – Tier 2 status. The department had to demonstrate compliance with 180 professional standards, including community engagement and victim/witness services in...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
wglt.org
Illinois awards Connect Transit $9.6 million for microtransit service
Bloomington-Normal's public transportation system will receive $9.6 million from the state of Illinois for its new on-demand service. Connect Transit plans to debut microtransit in late spring or early summer. It's an app-based service that transports passengers from their neighborhood to a fixed route. "These funds allow us to continue...
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
wlds.com
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
Illinois State Police asks to consolidate federal gun ban lawsuits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more legal challenges to Illinois’ new semiautomatic weapons ban, the Illinois State Police is asking the courts to consolidate the federal lawsuits into one. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
nprillinois.org
University of Illinois trustees raise tuition, except at UIS
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has approved tuition increases at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses, starting this fall. But trustees chose to keep tuition flat at the Springfield campus. Incoming in-state freshmen will see tuition rise 1.9% at UIUC and UIC. That will raise Urbana-Champaign tuition by $238...
capitolwolf.com
Going to the candidates’ debate
One of the subjects at the Springfield mayoral candidate forum Wednesday was far from new. People have been debating the proposed Hunter Lake for more than fifty years. “We have to have a backup water source,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “The cities that grow in the future have to have a quality, reliable source of water. We have no backup plan. Our backup plan is damming the Sangamon River, and that would be catastrophic for the region.”
nowdecatur.com
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
nprillinois.org
Springfield Administrative Court files now available online
Springfield Administrative Court files are now accessible through the Springfield City Clerk’s website. The files involving alleged violations of the city’s municipal code went live online this week. The Clerk’s office says past records are being uploaded, but the process will take time. Records dating back to 2015...
wmay.com
Entrepreneur Urges Aldermen To Reject Motorized Surfboard Ban
The man who wants to bring a motorized surfboard business to Springfield is asking city aldermen to reject a proposed ban on the devices. An ordinance before the City Council would prohibit use of the devices, also known as “e-foils,” on Lake Springfield. Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield says he actually received a loan through the city for his business, only to then be told that the boards would not be permitted on the lake.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
channel1450.com
City Tournament Night Three Photos Springfield vs Lanphier by Phong Duong
Check out the photo gallery from Night Three of the City tournament (Lanphier vs Springfield High boys and girls) from Phong Duong, a Southeast High School student:
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
New $30 million addiction treatment center coming to Decatur via Howard Buffett
A new, $30 million addiction treatment center is coming to Decatur, thanks to a gift from Warren Buffett’s son Howard. Bram Sable Smith, a correspondent for Kaiser Health News, tells KMOX more.
WAND TV
Decatur Park District to host hiring fair for spring and summer positions
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons. The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Positions include opportunities...
