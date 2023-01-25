ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected

The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES PUT INTO EFFECT IN SEDALIA DUE TO EXPECTED WINTER WEATHER

Due to a Winter Weather Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service predicting 1-3 inches of snowfall with locally higher amounts possible for the Sedalia area beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, and continuing until at least 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. Residents are reminded that when more than 2 inches of snow/sleet/ice is expected within a 24-hour period, the City declares a snow emergency and the Emergency Snow Routes are put into effect.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning

A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
MOBERLY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured When Hyundai Slides Off Roadway

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 20-year-old Matthew J. Mahalovich of Sedalia, was on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road around 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle began sliding on the slush-covered roadway. The Hyundai crossed the center line, and traveled off the north side. The vehicle then struck the ditch, overturned and came to rest facing northeast.
SEDALIA, MO

