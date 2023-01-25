Read full article on original website
Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected
The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
Temperature to drop below 32 in Columbia by tonight; motorists urged to be cautious
Columbia Public Works crews are warning motorists that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by about 7 o’clock tonight (Wednesday). Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that motorists should be careful. “We would advise people to still keep it slow and only make trips if...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crashes reported in Boone County
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crashes reported in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES PUT INTO EFFECT IN SEDALIA DUE TO EXPECTED WINTER WEATHER
Due to a Winter Weather Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service predicting 1-3 inches of snowfall with locally higher amounts possible for the Sedalia area beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, and continuing until at least 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. Residents are reminded that when more than 2 inches of snow/sleet/ice is expected within a 24-hour period, the City declares a snow emergency and the Emergency Snow Routes are put into effect.
Experts say be to ready for slide-offs ahead of winter storm
One of the major dangers of winter storm driving is the chance of running off the road. The post Experts say be to ready for slide-offs ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
Boone County Fire Protection District warns of slick, snowy roads
The Boone County Fire Protection District warned that roads were slick Wednesday morning. In a tweet, they said that crews responded to several crashes caused by snowy roads. The tweet goes on to encourage people to avoid driving if possible.
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
Sedalia Man Injured When Hyundai Slides Off Roadway
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 20-year-old Matthew J. Mahalovich of Sedalia, was on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road around 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle began sliding on the slush-covered roadway. The Hyundai crossed the center line, and traveled off the north side. The vehicle then struck the ditch, overturned and came to rest facing northeast.
Crews from Columbia-based construction company working around-the-clock at massive Kansas battery plant site
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
