The Denver Broncos reportedly have DeMeco Ryans as their top head coaching candidate, but there’s one reason why they may not be able to hire him. The Denver Broncos had buyer’s remorse with Nathaniel Hackett, as they fired him just 15 games into his tenure after the team, which was supposed to contend for the playoffs, had a 4-11 record. Denver has new ownership, and they want to hire their head coaching candidate that they feel can lead the team to contention. One of the top candidates available this coaching carousel is San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeMeco Ryans. In fact, a report from 9News’ Mike Klis on Jan. 26 indicated that Ryans was Denver’s top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO