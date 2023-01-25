ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, VA

Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

By Emaryi Williams
 3 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night.

Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway.

According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David Goodwin, 56, with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Goodwin is reported to have been transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and then air-lifted to a Roanoke hospital for serious injuries.

Officials say, through investigation, they discovered that Goodwin had been in an argument with Dustin Lyn Hilton, 35, who during the dispute, shot Goodwin.

According to reports, Hylton was taken into custody, arrested, and charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held with no bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking any with information about the incident to contact them at 276-683-8751 or to contact Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. Depending on the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided, reports say the Crimestoppers Program offers a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to the crime.

