Fort Thomas, KY

Crash cleared, all lanes reopen on south I-75 in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic on southbound I-75 in Lockland has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the interstate in Lockland, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department...
LOCKLAND, OH
Report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road at Sherman Avenue in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
Colerain Avenue reopen following multi-car crash in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.

Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
Weekend emergency rail repair scheduled in Gallatin County

SPARTA, Ky. — A road closure is scheduled for emergency repairs in Gallatin County this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, CSX Rail Road will impart a closure on the Kentucky Route 35 crossing just past the Kentucky Route 467 intersection in Sparta. The closure will take place...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Crash blocking lane on interstate in Clifton has been cleared

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared from the roadway on I-75 in Clifton. Police have reopened all lanes and traffic is flowing in the area. A crash is blocking the left lane on northbound I-75 in Clifton, Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, KY
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There's a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that's causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they've gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn't fixed sooner.
MASON, OH

