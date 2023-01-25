ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"

BROOKLYN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Faster Horses Festival is kicking off July 14-16 and will include a plethora of iconic musical guests.The annual event at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will include artists like Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shain Twain. More than 30 artists will perform during the three-day event.View the full lineup below:Passes for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.For more information on the festival, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.
BROOKLYN, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Music to host 13th annual Mozart birthday concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Great music like annual traditions is part of the repertoire at the Michigan State University College of Music. For more than a decade, the annual Happy Birthday Mozart! concert honors one of the world’s greatest composers and anchors the College’s esteemed Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series.
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead. But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
BLISSFIELD, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Dewitt moves to 13-1 with win over Waverly

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt sophomore guard Tara Kurncz was a 1 person wrecking crew as the Panthers held off the Waverly Warriors 54-34 at DeWitt. The Panthers surged out to a 20-to-1 lead out of the gate but Waverly fought hard to cut the lead to 10 late in the second quarter.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Saturday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has determined that Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning meets our criteria for a First Alert Weather Day. A strong area of low pressure will bring plenty of moisture into the area late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Snow will begin to spread across Mid-Michigan Saturday afternoon. The snow will pick up in intensity Saturday night before pulling out of the area Sunday morning. The Lansing area and communities to the north have the potential to pick up 3-6′' of snow from this storm. Just south of Lansing, including the Jackson and Hillsdale areas, will likely see 2-4′' of snow by Sunday morning. There is some concern that we could have a rain/snow mix Saturday night which would cut into snow accumulations. Plan on shoveling a wet, heavy snow Sunday morning.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm moves in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm targets Mid-Michigan. This system is unlike other ones that we have seen lately because Mid-Michigan will be placed in the battleground of rain versus snow. This will be dependent on how far north this system goes. If it takes a northerly route, the highest snowfall totals will be north of the area but if it takes a more southerly route, it will bring more of a wintry mix and rain to the area. At this point, computer models are still all over the place and some show mostly rain for the area and others show mostly snow. This is a fluid situation so make sure you stay with News 10 for updates throughout the day.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy