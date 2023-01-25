Read full article on original website
Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"
BROOKLYN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Faster Horses Festival is kicking off July 14-16 and will include a plethora of iconic musical guests.The annual event at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will include artists like Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shain Twain. More than 30 artists will perform during the three-day event.View the full lineup below:Passes for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.For more information on the festival, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.
WILX-TV
MSU Music to host 13th annual Mozart birthday concert
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Great music like annual traditions is part of the repertoire at the Michigan State University College of Music. For more than a decade, the annual Happy Birthday Mozart! concert honors one of the world’s greatest composers and anchors the College’s esteemed Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series.
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
WILX-TV
Charlotte boys sweep season series against Lansing Sexton
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte going for the regular season sweep of the J-Dubs after winning the first meeting by three but it was Sexton who jumped out to the early lead. But Charlotte, behind the efforts of Braden Hill, came back and got the win 61 to 50. Charlotte...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around...
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
WILX-TV
Dewitt moves to 13-1 with win over Waverly
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt sophomore guard Tara Kurncz was a 1 person wrecking crew as the Panthers held off the Waverly Warriors 54-34 at DeWitt. The Panthers surged out to a 20-to-1 lead out of the gate but Waverly fought hard to cut the lead to 10 late in the second quarter.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
WILX-TV
Saturday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has determined that Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning meets our criteria for a First Alert Weather Day. A strong area of low pressure will bring plenty of moisture into the area late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Snow will begin to spread across Mid-Michigan Saturday afternoon. The snow will pick up in intensity Saturday night before pulling out of the area Sunday morning. The Lansing area and communities to the north have the potential to pick up 3-6′' of snow from this storm. Just south of Lansing, including the Jackson and Hillsdale areas, will likely see 2-4′' of snow by Sunday morning. There is some concern that we could have a rain/snow mix Saturday night which would cut into snow accumulations. Plan on shoveling a wet, heavy snow Sunday morning.
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
WILX-TV
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm moves in
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm targets Mid-Michigan. This system is unlike other ones that we have seen lately because Mid-Michigan will be placed in the battleground of rain versus snow. This will be dependent on how far north this system goes. If it takes a northerly route, the highest snowfall totals will be north of the area but if it takes a more southerly route, it will bring more of a wintry mix and rain to the area. At this point, computer models are still all over the place and some show mostly rain for the area and others show mostly snow. This is a fluid situation so make sure you stay with News 10 for updates throughout the day.
WILX-TV
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: MSU edges Iowa, high school basketball preview
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s Game of the Week and what you can catch on Sunday’s “Staudt on Sports” show.
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
