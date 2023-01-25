LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day as another winter storm targets Mid-Michigan. This system is unlike other ones that we have seen lately because Mid-Michigan will be placed in the battleground of rain versus snow. This will be dependent on how far north this system goes. If it takes a northerly route, the highest snowfall totals will be north of the area but if it takes a more southerly route, it will bring more of a wintry mix and rain to the area. At this point, computer models are still all over the place and some show mostly rain for the area and others show mostly snow. This is a fluid situation so make sure you stay with News 10 for updates throughout the day.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO