FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Shooting In Westmont Leaves One Man DeadWestmont Community NewsWestmont, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Lottery Scratcher Sold in San Pedro Makes SoCal Man $10 Million Richer
Three Southern California lottery players who bought tickets just miles apart are celebrating big wins. The biggest of the recent wins was a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million sold at South Pacific Market in San Pedro. That lucky winner, Louis Farillas, opted for the 25-year annual payments. Lottery officials said...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count
Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
NBC Los Angeles
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal
Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
NBC Los Angeles
Shooting Outside Party in Beverly Crest Leaves 3 Dead, Four Injured
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols
Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds
A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says
The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Laguna Beach
A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics pronounced him...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You
Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018 but the NBC4 I-Team discovered that hasn’t stopped illegal grow operations from popping up across Southern California, sometimes in homes, sometimes even near schools. The NBC4 I-Team got exclusive access to go along with the California Department of Cannabis Control ...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Businesses Burglarized Within Minutes at Riverside Shopping Center
Five businesses at Canyon Crest Towne Centre in Riverside were hit by burglars on Monday all within minutes of each other, leaving business owners furious. Surveillance video from one of the businesses shows it was burglarized twice this week. The video shows a burglar breaking into Canyon Crest Vape Shop early Monday morning.
