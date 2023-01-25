ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule

During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable

Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors. Nurkic left Wednesday's matchup against Utah in the third quarter due to left calf soreness and is considered a question mark for Portland's next game. If Nurkic is ultimately ruled out Saturday, Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for increased playing time.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday

Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday

Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday

Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Why Jordan Poole's shot that led to Stephen Curry's ejection in Warriors-Grizzlies wasn't that bad

Jordan Poole had himself an eventful 80 seconds to close the Warriors' wild win over Memphis on Wednesday night. After attempting a somewhat ill-advised 3-pointer that irked Stephen Curry to the point the Warriors star hurled his mouthpiece into the stands, which led to his being ejected, Poole redeemed himself by producing the game-winning layup off a baseline out-of-bounds play as Golden State escaped with a 122-120 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Lafayette wins 62-46 against Loyola (MD)

EASTON, Pa (AP) .Leo O'Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette beat Loyola (MD) 62-46 on Wednesday night. O'Boyle also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot League). T.J. Berger scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 7 from distance). Josh Rivera shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.
EASTON, PA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday

Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Comes off bench once again

Middleton chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets. Middleton has played exactly 15 minutes in his two games since returning to action, scoring a combined 18 points while going 6-for-15 from the field in that span. He's going to be eased back into action, and his fantasy value should begin to increase when -- and not if -- he returns to the starting unit, as Pat Connaughton has been starting at small forward over him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break

Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Nets willing to trade Seth Curry, Joe Harris; playoff contenders interested in Fred VanVleet

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
BOSTON, NY
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win

Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Practicing Saturday

Toews (illness) is practicing Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Toews sat out Thursday's game versus Calgary, the second time this season he was unable to suit up. Toews, whose name has been bandied about in trade rumors, has 13 goals and 27 points in 45 games this season. The 34-year-old vet should be good to go versus Edmonton on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness

Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury

Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.

