Bucks County, PA

Feasterville-Based Organization Working with Nearby Township to Teach New Drivers Basic Safety Measures

 3 days ago

The event will teach new drivers important lessons for safety and travel.Photo byiStock.

A Bucks County township will be collaborating with a nearby organization to teach new drivers the rules of the road.

Doylestown Township is working with TMA Bucks for a free program titled “Impact: Teen Driving”. The program will take place on Feb. 16 from 6:30 – 8 PM.

“TMA Bucks is happy to announce that our Community Traffic Safety Program manager Carly Mannon has been trained in the Impact Teen Drivers program, which is the nation’s leading voice on texting & driving, teen distracted & reckless driving education,” the organization said online.

“The Impact Teen Drivers educational program, aimed at middle school and high school students, confronts the dangers and consequences of reckless and distracted driving.”

The township will hold another program on March 10 at the same time and same location. Both events will be a great opportunity for young drivers to learn important lessons that very well might save their lives.

Learn more about the upcoming event at the Doylestown Township Parks and Recreation.

