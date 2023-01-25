Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Pizza Store Employees
Glasgow police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he assaulted employees and officers at Little Caesar’s Pizza on West Cherry Street. Ryan Woodard, 46, was charged with first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, four counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, three counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and public intoxication.
wcluradio.com
Suspected pipe bomb located inside Redwood Street home, police say
GLASGOW — Officers arrested a Park City man Thursday night after locating an explosive device in a bedroom closet at a house along Redwood Street. Jeffery O. Neal, 48, was arrested around 9:22 p.m. Police responded initially around 4:36 p.m. in reference to an incident involving weapons. Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with a woman who said there was an explosive device in the bedroom closet, according to an arrest citation.
wvih.com
Two Arrested For Robbery Of Gas Station
Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Marathon gas station in Warren County Tuesday, January 24. Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call and located one suspect, Ryan Mason, behind the business and detained him. Police say they later learned a second suspect was involved in the...
k105.com
Investigation into EPO violation leads to arrest of Leitchfield man on drug charges
An emergency protective order (EPO) violation investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Leitchfield man on multiple drug charges. Wednesday morning at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Taylor Wright and Ty Whitaker were dispatched to a residence on Shauna Drive regarding an EPO violation.
wdrb.com
Police searching for 29-year-old man who escaped Hart County Jail while on work release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a man who escaped while being housed at Hart County Jail on Saturday. Abdullah O. Qasem was on a work release at Hart County Animal Shelter. Qasem, 29, is 6-foot-2 and around 250 bounds. The white male walked away from...
WBKO
WBKO
lakercountry.com
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
k105.com
Man stabbed at Bowling Green bowling alley
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Bowling Green bowling alley. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Saturday night to Southern Lanes, at 2710 Scottsville Road, and found a man had been stabbed, according to a report by WBKO.com. When police arrived, a security guard was treating the victim,...
maconcountychronicle.com
Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000
Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
Wave 3
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
k105.com
Worker at BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale injured
A worker at Glendale’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park has been injured on the job. The incident occurred Monday morning at approximately 9:30 when a worker fell on the roof of the facility. The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded and retrieved the man, who suffered a leg injury, from the roof. “A...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
WLKY.com
Family member says these 2 unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
WSMV
New K-9 in town in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
wcluradio.com
Sally Kay Copass
Sally Kay Copass, 80, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Nelson Brandherm. Sally was liked by everyone who knew her. She loved puzzles and was a collector of coffee mugs, having more...
wcluradio.com
Dollar General, DPW parking lot to be vacated by May 1
This Dollar General store, located at 309 W. Main St. in Glasgow, will be vacated by May 1, 2023, according to a letter sent to the Dollar General Corporation Thursday by members of a project development board overseeing the constriction of a new judicial center in Barren County. A nearby parking lot and building behind the DG store will also be vacated and eventually demolished.
