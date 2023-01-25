Model Jeremy Ruehlemann died from an accidental drug overdose, according to his father. The fashion world was shocked by the 27-year-old’s sudden passing but no cause of death was initially published in reports of his death. Now his father, Achim Ruehlemann, has told DailyMail.com that Jeremy was killed by an unintended overdose and that he had struggled for years with addiction to the painkiller Percocet and other pharmaceuticals. “He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication,” Achim said. “Obviously, he was not successful.” Achim added that Jeremy’s loved ones are still not “100 percent sure exactly what happened” as they are waiting for toxicology results. “There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental,” the grieving father said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody who could say anything negative about him. It’s just a tragedy.”Read it at DailyMail.com

3 DAYS AGO