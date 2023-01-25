Read full article on original website
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
News Channel Nebraska
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post
Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
‘Teen Mom’: Inside Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Brand New Michigan Home
Take a peek inside the new home of 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra.
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Skinny Star Is Wasting Away
Jessica Simpson must be swimming in her Daisy Dukes these days. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul seemingly looking skinnier than ever, and friends, family, and fans are "extremely worried about her," RadarOnline.com has learned.In one photo, noted a fan, "Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell." In another, the star is seen wearing her eighth-grade (!) cheerleader letter jacket."At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? asked another fan. "Someone [needs to] step in and help her."The 5-foot-3 star famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter...
Anne Heche's 13-Year-Old Son Breaks Silence 5 Months After Her Death
Anne Heche died in August 2022 after a fiery car crash.
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Opens Up About Her Life at College and Shares an Update on Her Career Goals
The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter is already preparing for her life after university. After starting college in 2019, Gia Giudice is just months away from walking across the stage in her cap and gown at her graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter has been attending Rutgers University and has long been vocal about her plans to pursue a career in law.
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Died From Accidental Drug Overdose, Dad Says
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann died from an accidental drug overdose, according to his father. The fashion world was shocked by the 27-year-old’s sudden passing but no cause of death was initially published in reports of his death. Now his father, Achim Ruehlemann, has told DailyMail.com that Jeremy was killed by an unintended overdose and that he had struggled for years with addiction to the painkiller Percocet and other pharmaceuticals. “He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication,” Achim said. “Obviously, he was not successful.” Achim added that Jeremy’s loved ones are still not “100 percent sure exactly what happened” as they are waiting for toxicology results. “There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental,” the grieving father said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody who could say anything negative about him. It’s just a tragedy.”Read it at DailyMail.com
bravotv.com
Josh Altman Admits He’s “Worried” About Josh Flagg’s New Relationship
Watch Altman explain his concerns to his fellow Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent in a preview of January 26’s new episode. As you can see in the above sneak peek of Thursday, January 26’s all-new episode, Altman is concerned that Josh Flagg’s new relationship — his first since his split from ex-husband Bobby Boyd — is moving a bit too quickly.
14-year-old TikTok star Ben Grosskopf reveals he has cancer
TikTok star Ben Grosskopf has recently shared that he is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatment in a heartbreaking new video.The 14-year-old revealed the diagnosis to his 1.4m followers who he keeps up to date with content about his day-to-day life from holidaying in Costa Rica to living in New York.Though this time, Grosskopf posted from his hospital bed, where he said: "This really isn't a fun, joyous video to be making and anyone who has my condition knows that this isn't really something that's fun to be sharing."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He explained that he...
psychologytoday.com
How It Feels to Have Inattentive-Type ADHD
The three types of ADHD are inattentive, hyperactive, and combined. Inattentive is most likely to be overlooked or misdiagnosed. Although ADHD medications are controversial, they can benefit some children, allowing them to focus and complete work. Kids with ADHD can hyperfocus when they're engaged in a topic or activity, giving...
TikTok influencer gets real about her struggles with popular weight loss drug Ozempic
[Content warning: Discussions of weight loss and diet culture.]. You can’t scroll through TikTok (or any celebrity story for that matter) without hearing women talk about Ozempic. One popular TikTokker and model, Remi Bader, is opening up about the side we don’t often hear when it comes to Ozempic—what happens when you stop taking it.
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
