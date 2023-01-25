ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Barnett
3d ago

great, those liberals need to listen, period. Most of Oregon gets ignored and suffers because of what 4 or 5 counties out of 30 or so. The Electoral College needs to be reinstated, so all of Oregon gets fair representation

Charley Mills
3d ago

the Democrats are not fooling anyone, their main agenda, and they have made it quite clear is to disarm Oregon citizens!

meme
3d ago

Time to Stop bulldozing dem governors agendas thru at any cost to citizens by elected democratic and Republicans with NO Vote by the people! Tax and Spend needs to END now...however that can be done! Since democrats refused to the past decade guess its time Republicans to step up!

canbyfirst.com

Representative Chavez-DeRemer Joins Conservative Climate Caucus

Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon’s 5th District, announced this week that she has joined the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers who say they want to advance climate policies consistent with conservative values. The caucus is led by Utah Representative John Curtis. “There’s only one planet Earth,...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol

As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon secretary of state warns of ‘water insecurity,’ urges action

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released a report this week addressing water insecurity, urging state officials to take action now on the issue. Currently, Oregon’s water resources are on an “every man for himself” plan. There is no statewide plan to make sure these resources are sustainable for everyone.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Treasurer Pushes Back on Divestment Bill

TREASURER PUSHES BACK ON DIVESTMENT BILL: Three lawmakers, Reps. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) and Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), are sponsoring legislation that would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments. But State Treasurer Tobias Read pushed back against House Bill 2601 in a Jan. 18 letter to lawmakers, noting that the treasury’s job is to maximize returns for pensioners to whom the state’s $91 billion in investments belong. Read says dumping carbon stocks could weaken results and require larger contributions from government employers, reducing basic services. “Statutorily limiting the investment opportunities of the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund—no matter how well-intentioned—will lead to lower returns, higher employer rates, and a less robust retirement for thousands of Oregonians,” Read writes. The lawmakers defended their bill. Golden noted Oregon invests more heavily in opaque private equity funds than other states; Gamba disputed fossil fuels are a good investment; and Pham defended the Legislature’s oversight role. “This bill is about ensuring the long-term health of our state’s investments,” Pham said. “It’s about making our state and its residents more resilient to the climate crisis.”
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE

